Goodson (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "It's unbelievable that I came back from that (injury), and I'm about to play, and playing the way I'm playing at practice right now," Goodson said. "It's all God. It's pretty amazing. It really is."

Goodson began practicing two weeks ago after spending the entire year on the PUP list due to a gruesome knee injury he suffered over a year ago. It is reported that the cornerback will be activated before Sunday's game and should take the field in some capacity. It seems unlikely the Packers will unleash a full workload for fourth-year pro, but any reps Goodson receives Sunday should be viewed as major progress.