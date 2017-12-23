Goodson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve by the Packers on Friday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Goodson's year-long rehab from last November's nasty knee injury ended in disappointment as he never saw the field in 2017. The 28-year-old came off the Physically Unable to Perform list late last month only to injure his hamstring shortly thereafter.

