Packers' Demetri Goodson: Questionable for Week 15
Goodson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com report.
Goodson was a limited participant in practice this week and is likely to be a game-day decision. The 28-year-old could see an increased role if able to play Sunday with Davon House (back) ruled out, but he's still more likely to see a role on special sucks.
