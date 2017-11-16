Packers' Demetri Goodson: Returns to practice
Goodson (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Goodson has spent the entire season on the Physically Unable to Perform list while recovering from a severe knee injury he sustained last fall. His return to practice Wednesday opens a three-week window in which the Packers will have to either activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve.
