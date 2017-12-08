Packers' Demetri Goodson: Ruled out for Sunday
Goodson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.
Goodson, who was activated off the PUP list on Wednesday, still isn't ready for game action quite yet. The Packers will be thin at cornerback with Davon House (shoulder) likely out and Kevin King (shoulder) recently placed on injured reserve, so expect Damarious Randall and Josh Hawkins to see plenty of work in Week 14.
