Packers' Demetri Goodson: Ruled out Saturday
Goodson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Goodson has yet to take the field this season after coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list over two weeks ago. At this point, the Packers may decide to not play the reserve cornerback for the remainder of the season in hopes of affording him a clean bill of health heading into 2018.
