Packers' Demetri Goodson: Sidelined with calf injury
Goodson sat out Thursday's OTA practice due to a calf injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Goodson ended the 2017 on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. It's unclear if the hamstring is still bothering him at all, but his calf was what ultimately has held him recently in OTAs. There's no indication that his injury is serious and it isn't expected to impact him once training camp begins.
