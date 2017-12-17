Packers' Demetri Goodson: Sitting out against Carolina
Goodson (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers.
Primarily a special teamer, Goodson's absence should not drastically affect the alignment of the Green Bay secondary, even with Davon House (shoulder) out for the contest as well.
