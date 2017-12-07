Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Goodson (hamstring) is a "long shot" to play in Sunday's game against the Browns.

Goodson was just activated off the PUP on Wednesday, so it's no surprise that it may take a while before the defensive back is ready to return to the field. Corners Kevin King (shoulder) and Quinten Rollins (Achilles) are both on injured reserve, so Goodson could see some opportunities in the secondary once he's deemed healthy enough to play.