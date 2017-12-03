Goodson (knee) wasn't activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday and thus won't be eligible to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

There were murmurs earlier this week that Goodson would make his 2017 debut Sunday following a long recovery from surgery to address significant ligament damage to his left knee, but it appears the Packers want to have the cornerback put in some more practice time before returning to game action. His window for activation doesn't expire until Wednesday, so expect the Packers to make a transaction involving Goodson before then.