Packers' Demetri Goodson: Won't play Week 13
Goodson (knee) wasn't activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday and thus won't be eligible to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
There were murmurs earlier this week that Goodson would make his 2017 debut Sunday following a long recovery from surgery to address significant ligament damage to his left knee, but it appears the Packers want to have the cornerback put in some more practice time before returning to game action. His window for activation doesn't expire until Wednesday, so expect the Packers to make a transaction involving Goodson before then.
More News
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Returns to practice•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Still recovering from knee injury•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Beginning camp on PUP list•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Likely to miss beginning of 2017 season•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...