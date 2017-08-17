Packers' Derek Hart: Battling illness
Hart has landed on the Packers' injury report due to an illness, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Hart is attempting to win the role as the Packers' long snapper. He in competition with Brett Goode, who re-signed with the team during the offseason, so a quick return to practice figures to be advantageous for his chances.
