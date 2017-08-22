Play

Mathews (concussion) had to leave Tuesday's practice early, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Entering his third season, Mathews has yet to play a regular season snap, so this injury couldn't be more poorly timed. The only way onto the roster for him is with a quick recovery and stellar special teams play.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories