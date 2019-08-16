Kizer started Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens and completed 5-of-10 passes for 70 yards. He did not account for any touchdowns nor turn the ball over.

Aaron Rodgers was expected to start under center Thursday, but he was a late scratch with a sore back, which allowed Kizer start for the second week in a row. Kizer got a chance to play with the rest of the first team this time around after most of the Packers' starters sat out the exhibition opener, but he only played two drives -- one ended on a turnover on downs, one on a field goal -- so it was tough to take too much away from the outing. Kizer remains the favorite to open the season with the backup spot behind Rodgers, but fellow quarterback Tim Boyle -- or possibly even someone not currently on the roster -- could still come away with the job.