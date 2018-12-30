Packers' DeShone Kizer: Continues to be turnover machine
Kizer completed 16 of 35 attempts, throwing for 132 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 31-0 loss to Detroit. He also added four rushes for 40 yards on the afternoon.
Kizer has demonstrated raw arm talent and glimpses of brilliance as a rusher from time to time, but his first two years in the NFL have been a supreme disappointment overall. Having entered the league as a second-round draft choice of Cleveland in 2017, the Notre Dame product has proceeded to complete fewer than 54 percent of his attempts, while owning an abysmal 11:24 TD:INT ratio for his career. Kizer's roster spot in Green Bay remains very much unguaranteed heading into 2019, as his ability to contribute as a reliable backup to Aaron Rodgers remains very much in question with this latest dud against Detroit's top-10 pass defense.
