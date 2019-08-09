Packers' DeShone Kizer: Decent in preseason opener
Kizer completed 8 of 13 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 28-26 preseason win over the Texans.
Kizer started with Aaron Rodgers resting, and although his first three drives resulted in punts, he was able to find Darrius Shepherd for a 14-yard touchdown to begin the second quarter. He was replaced by Tim Boyle after halftime, and although two of Boyle's three completions on five attempts were touchdowns, Kizer still fared relatively well for himself as he aims to stave off competition to remain Rodgers' backup this season.
