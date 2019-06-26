Kizer did not perform well in spring workouts, Mark Feldmann of the Journal Times reports.

Neither did Tim Boyle, reportedly, which is not good news for a Packers organization that has seen Aaron Rodgers fall to injury each of the past two seasons -- especially during a pad-less time in the offseason in which skill players are typically overhyped. There's plenty of time for both guys to turn things around in training camp, but it's also possible that Green Bay somehow acquires a more serviceable option ahead of the regular season.