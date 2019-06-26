Packers' DeShone Kizer: Drawing poor offseason reviews
Kizer did not perform well in spring workouts, Mark Feldmann of the Journal Times reports.
Neither did Tim Boyle, reportedly, which is not good news for a Packers organization that has seen Aaron Rodgers fall to injury each of the past two seasons -- especially during a pad-less time in the offseason in which skill players are typically overhyped. There's plenty of time for both guys to turn things around in training camp, but it's also possible that Green Bay somehow acquires a more serviceable option ahead of the regular season.
More News
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Continues to be turnover machine•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Kneels out victory•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Struggles with turnovers in relief•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: On track to open as backup•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Struggles in third preseason contest•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Plays well in second exhibition game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football 2019 draft bible
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football 2019 auction pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Offseason recap: Brown, Bell, more
Heath Cummings gets you up to speed on the biggest offseason headlines and what they mean for...
-
Can David Johnson rebound?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at what went wrong for David Johnson...