Packers' DeShone Kizer: Excels in first action with new team
Kizer completed 9-of-18 passes for 134 yards and had three carries for 18 yards in Thursday's preseason contest.
Kizer's completion percentage certainly was not great, but he looked plenty comfortable in his new surroundings and made a number of plays, both with his arm and his legs. Kizer, who was acquired from the Browns during the offseason, is competing for the backup spot behind Aaron Rodgers with Brett Hundley, who also played well Thursday. Hundley has the slight edge at the moment given his tenure in Green Bay, but the Packers clearly like Kizer, so even if does lose out to Hundley, he is a good bet for a roster spot barring another trade.
