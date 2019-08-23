Packers' DeShone Kizer: Ineffective in third preseason game
Kizer completed 4 of 7 passes for 24 yards and ran once for six yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders. He did not throw any touchdowns and was intercepted once.
Kizer started the Packers' first two exhibition games, but fellow reserve quarterback Tim Boyle got that chance Thursday. Boyle played the entire first half and fared well, leading the Packers on three consecutive drives in the second quarter. Kizer, on the other hand, did not, failing to put any points on the board while turning the ball over once and taking three sacks. Boyle, as the first quarterback in, clearly had the opportunity to take the field with players higher on the depth chart; but the Packers held out nearly all their key players due to field conditions, so it wasn't a major difference. Kizer was seemingly the favorite to earn the backup job behind Aaron Rodgers heading into Thursday's contest, but the competition now seems wide open with one preseason game to go.
