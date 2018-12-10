Packers' DeShone Kizer: Kneels out victory
Kizer took a knee on the final play of Sunday's victory over the Bears and finished with one rushing attempt for negative-one yards.
Kizer took the field for the first time since Week 1, but his appearance was purely ceremonial, as Sunday's game had already been decided when he entered. He continues to operate as the Packers' backup quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers.
