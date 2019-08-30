Kizer completed eight of 15 passes for 77 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Thursday night's 27-20 preseason win over the Chiefs. He also rushed once for 13 yards.

Kizer entered the game after Tim Boyle led the Packers' first three offensive drives, finishing 3-of-6 for 18 yards and a touchdown. On Kizer's first series, he was intercepted at Green Bay's own 17-yard line, but he rallied with a 12-play, 81-yard drive immediately afterward, culminating with a one-yard touchdown toss to backup tight end Evan Baylis with three seconds left in the second quarter. Although it was a mixed performance from Kizer, who again didn't get consistent protection from his offensive line, he'll still hope he did enough this preseason to retain his second-string gig behind Aaron Rodgers. However, whether he or Boyle wins that job remains to be seen.

