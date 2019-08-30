Packers' DeShone Kizer: Mixed results to close preseason
Kizer completed eight of 15 passes for 77 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Thursday night's 27-20 preseason win over the Chiefs. He also rushed once for 13 yards.
Kizer entered the game after Tim Boyle led the Packers' first three offensive drives, finishing 3-of-6 for 18 yards and a touchdown. On Kizer's first series, he was intercepted at Green Bay's own 17-yard line, but he rallied with a 12-play, 81-yard drive immediately afterward, culminating with a one-yard touchdown toss to backup tight end Evan Baylis with three seconds left in the second quarter. Although it was a mixed performance from Kizer, who again didn't get consistent protection from his offensive line, he'll still hope he did enough this preseason to retain his second-string gig behind Aaron Rodgers. However, whether he or Boyle wins that job remains to be seen.
More News
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Ineffective in third preseason game•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Average in second exhibition game•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Decent in preseason opener•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Drawing poor offseason reviews•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Continues to be turnover machine•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Kneels out victory•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...