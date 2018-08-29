Packers' DeShone Kizer: On track to open as backup
Kizer is on track to open the season as the Packers' backup quarterback following the team's trade of Brett Hundley to the Seahawks on Wednesday.
While Kizer has not officially been named the No. 2 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers, Hundley's departure leaves undrafted rookie Tim Boyle as the only other quarterback on the roster, so it all but guarantees Kizer the job unless the Packers add another quarterback prior to Week 1. Kizer started 15 games for the Browns during his rookie season in 2017, but the Packers are no doubt hoping he only sees the field in inconsequential situations this year.
