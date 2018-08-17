Packers' DeShone Kizer: Plays well in second exhibition game
Kizer completed seven of 12 passes for 149 yards and had two carries for four yards in Thursday's preseason contest. He tossed two touchdowns in the game and did not throw an interception.
A good chunk of Kizer's passing yardage came on a catch and run from receiver Jake Kumerow, but he nonetheless put up quality numbers in his four series on the field. Kizer and Brett Hundley remain neck and neck in the battle for the Packers' backup quarterback spot.
