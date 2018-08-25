Kizer completed just 11 of his 23 pass attempts for 120 yards and rushed two times for five yards Friday against the Raiders.

Kizer was brought in this offseason to compete with Brett Hundley for the backup role behind Aaron Rodgers, but, if Friday's affair is any indication, Hundley remains ahead of him in the race. Hundley received the start during the contest and outperformed Kizer in what was a rather lackluster offensive showing for the Packers overall. It's unlikely the Packers will carry fewer than three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, so it's a good bet that Kizer will stick around even if he doesn't earn the top backup job.