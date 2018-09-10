Packers' DeShone Kizer: Struggles with turnovers in relief
Kizer completed 4-of-7 passes for 55 yards while temporarily filling in for an injured Aaron Rodgers in Sunday's victory over the Bears. Kizer did not toss a touchdown but did throw an interception and lost a fumble as well.
Kizer held his own immediately after entering the game, marching the Packers down the field into scoring position. However, a careless fumble -- while influenced by pressure from Khalil Mack -- cost the Packers any points, and his interception on the next drive that Mack took to the house gave the Bears a 17-point lead heading into halftime. Kizer has now seen action in 16 NFL games, but mistakes are still clearly an issue. Still, if Rodgers misses any further action, the Packers will have to sink or swim with Kizer.
