Ridder (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Packers' emergency third quarterback during Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Bears, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

Ridder will serve as the team's No. 3 quarterback after being signed to the active roster from the practice squad earlier in the week. He is prohibited from playing unless both Jordan Love and Malik Willis were to exit the game due to injury, illness or ejection.