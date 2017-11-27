Mays (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

By process of elimination, Mays was expected to play Week 12. First and foremost, Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (ribs) were near certain candidates for inactive status, which came to pass. Plus, May finished the week with back-to-back uncapped sessions. While Jamaal Williams is expected to be the lead back Sunday, Mays will attempt to redeem himself after fumbling twice on his three carries last Sunday against the Ravens.