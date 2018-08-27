Mays (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Mays missed about three weeks of the preseason due to a hamstring injury, and finally seems to have recovered. Even with Aaron Jones (suspension) suspended two games, it's hard to imagine Mays carving out a notable offensive role behind Jamaal Williams (ankle) and Ty Montgomery in the backfield. Mays will compete for a depth role through the end of the preseason, and isn't a lock to make the 53-man roster.

