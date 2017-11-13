Packers' Devante Mays: Could suit up in Week 11
Mays was inactive for Sunday's victory over the Bears, but he could have a chance to play in Week 11 if Ty Montgomery (ribs) and/or Aaron Jones (knee) are unable to play.
Mays has suited up just three times this year -- and not at all since Week 5 -- but chances are he would be in uniform for the Packers' next matchup with the Ravens if either Montgomery or Jones is unable to go. While doing so would at least give him a chance to see the first action of his NFL career, it would likely take absences from both players for him to have any sort of defined role in the game plan.
