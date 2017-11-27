Packers' Devante Mays: Doesn't play any snaps
Mays didn't play any snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
After fumbling on his first two NFL carries the previous week, Mays was merely active in case Jamaal Williams suffered an injury. The Packers used fullback Aaron Ripkowski on some passing downs to give Williams a breather. With Williams doing solid work and Ty Montgomery (ribs) potentially nearing a return, Mays doesn't figure to get many snaps, if any, in Week 13 against Tampa Bay.
