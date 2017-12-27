Packers' Devante Mays: Expected to reenter backfield mix
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Aaron Jones' (knee) expected absence for the season finale against the Lions would likely open up snaps for Mays, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
When Jones missed the first of two games earlier this season with a similar injury to his other knee, Mays, who hadn't logged an offensive snap through the Packers' first nine contests, stepped into the top backup role behind lead runner Jamaal Williams. Mays was almost immediately phased out of the offense after drawing the opportunity, however, as he took three carries for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble in a November loss to the Ravens before the Packers leaned even more heavily on Williams. It's still expected that Williams will dominate the backfield touches in Week 17, but Mays projects to get at least a couple carries as the Packers look to assess whether or not the Utah State product is a fit for the roster heading into 2018.
