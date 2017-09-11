Mays suited up for Sunday's game against the Seahawks while fellow rookie running back Aaron Jones did not.

Jones is listed third on the depth chart while Mays is fourth, so it was surprising to see Mays in uniform at the former's expense. It's not clear why the decision was made, but with neither player involved in the Week 1 game plan, the Packers likely went with Mays because of a particular skill or two he is superior at. Don't necessarily consider Mays ahead of Jones moving forward.