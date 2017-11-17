Mays is in line to serve as the top understudy to Jamaal Williams in Sunday's game against the Ravens with Aaron Jones (knee) out and Ty Montgomery (ribs) considered unlikely to play, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Mays, a seventh-round pick out of Utah State, is one of three rookie running backs on the Packers' roster, but Jones and Williams, who were drafted in earlier rounds, have consistently ranked ahead of him on the depth chart all season. The team has had at least three of its running backs healthy through the first nine games, but with the top two runners likely unavailable Sunday, Mays will be active for just the fourth time all season and is likely to pick up his first offensive snaps after previously being relegated exclusively to special-teams work. Given Mays' lack of involvement in the offense to date, it's expected that the Packers will lean on Williams as a three-down workhorse rather than deploying a true backfield committee, but Mays could at least get a handful of carries as a change-of-pace option when Williams requires a breather. That won't translate to enough carries to make Mays a viable lineup option in the majority of formats, but fantasy owners in deeper settings may want to consider picking up the rookie on speculation since he's now just a Williams injury away from seeing a meaningful workload.