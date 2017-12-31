Mays injured his shoulder during Sunday's game against the Lions and his return is questionable, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers are already thin at running back with Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (wrist) both sidelined, so Jamaal Williams is slated to see a majority of the reps out of the team's backfield for the remainder of Sunday's tilt. If Mays is able to return, it's unlikely he'd see many snaps on offense with Williams at full health.