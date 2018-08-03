Packers' Devante Mays: Leaves practice with hamstring injury
Mays left Friday's practice with a hamstring injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal reports.
The severity of Mays' injury isn't clear, and thus it's hard to say when he'll be back on the field. The 2017 seventh-rounder is trying to stick as the No. 4 running back behind Ty Montgomery, Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones.
