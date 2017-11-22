Mays was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.

It's unclear if Mays sustained the injury during Wednesday's session or if the ankle issue is something that he picked up in the Week 11 loss to the Ravens. With Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (ribs) missing that contest, Mays saw his first offensive snaps of the season, but finished with minus-1 yard on three carries while fumbling once. Despite the lack of success, Mays, if healthy, could act as the top backup to Jamaal Williams with Jones and Montgomery once again looking uncertain to play Sunday in Pittsburgh.