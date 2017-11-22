Packers' Devante Mays: Limited at practice Wednesday
Mays was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.
It's unclear if Mays sustained the injury during Wednesday's session or if the ankle issue is something that he picked up in the Week 11 loss to the Ravens. With Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (ribs) missing that contest, Mays saw his first offensive snaps of the season, but finished with minus-1 yard on three carries while fumbling once. Despite the lack of success, Mays, if healthy, could act as the top backup to Jamaal Williams with Jones and Montgomery once again looking uncertain to play Sunday in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Packers' Devante Mays: Plays minor role due to early fumble•
-
Packers' Devante Mays: In line for top backup role Sunday•
-
Packers' Devante Mays: Could suit up in Week 11•
-
Packers' Devante Mays: Role could expand moving forward•
-
Packers' Devante Mays: Inactive in Week 2•
-
Packers' Devante Mays: Gets nod over fellow rookie•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...