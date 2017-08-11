Packers' Devante Mays: Minimal role in preseason opener
Mays caught one pass for five yards in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.
Mays' opportunities to impress Thursday were limited, as he was on the field for just seven offensive snaps, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. He currently slots in fourth on the depth chart at the running back position for the Packers.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
The NFL has suspended Ezekiel Elliott six games for violating the league's personal conduct...
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
12-team mock: Gronk advantage
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...