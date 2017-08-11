Play

Mays caught one pass for five yards in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.

Mays' opportunities to impress Thursday were limited, as he was on the field for just seven offensive snaps, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. He currently slots in fourth on the depth chart at the running back position for the Packers.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories