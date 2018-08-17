Mays (hamstring) didn't play in Thursday's preseason win over the Steelers.

Despite sitting out for a second straight week, Mays saw his roster odds improve when Jamaal Williams left the game with an ankle injury. Williams doesn't believe the injury is serious, but it is another problem for a backfield that will already be missing Aaron Jones (hamstring, suspension) for the first two weeks of the season. Mays entered training camp competing for the No. 4 running back spot with Joel Bouagnon and Akeem Judd. The same battle may now lead to the No. 2/3 spot for the first week or two of the regular season.

