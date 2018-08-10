Packers' Devante Mays: No go for preseason opener
Mays (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
While it's possible Mays is being held out for precautionary reasons, the running back has nonetheless been out of commission for a week after injuring his hamstring in training camp in early August. Mays' next opportunity to see exhibition action is next Thursday against the Steelers.
