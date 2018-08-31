Mays is not playing in Thursday's preseason finale due to a hamstring injury, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Mays has not played all preseason and is in serious danger of missing the Packers final roster. With Aaron Jones suspended for the first two games of the regular season, Mays looks to be competing with Joel Bouagnon, who has 29 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown so far this preseason, for a spot on the active roster to open the campaign.