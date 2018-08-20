Mays (hamstring) won't practice this week and is slated to miss Friday's preseason tilt against the Raiders as a result, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Mays' hamstring evaluation was not encouraging and the issue will continue to be a major roadblock in his quest to make the 53-man roster. With Jamaal Williams (ankle) and Aaron Jones (hamstring, suspension) limited this week, Ty Montgomery and Joel Bouagnon figure to see additional opportunities at running back heading into Week 3 of the preseason.