Packers' Devante Mays: Plays minor role due to early fumble
Mays had three carries for minus-one yard and lost a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated after the game that he planned for Mays to be more involved in Sunday's contest, but a second-quarter fumble on his first career carry that the Ravens recovered caused McCarthy to lose confidence in Mays, and he did not see the field again until the Packers' final drive of the day. Mays remains firmly behind Jamaal Williams -- and Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (ribs), when healthy -- on the depth chart, and after putting the ball on the ground again on his second carry Sunday, he will have to regain the trust of his head coach in order to have any chance at playing a more important role in the offense.
