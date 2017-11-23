Mays (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

When Mays landed on Wednesday's injury report as limited with an ankle injury, the Packers were down to one healthy running back (Jamaal Williams) due to the ailing Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery. Mays return to full participant Thursday restores the backfield to its state from Sunday's loss to the Ravens. As for the other two running backs, Jones is in the midst of a multi-week absence due to an MCL sprain, while the team may take a more cautious approach with Montgomery as he's nursing his second rib injury of the season. If the latter comes to pass, Mays will serve as the direct backup to Williams this Sunday night at Pittsburgh.