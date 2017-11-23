Packers' Devante Mays: Practices in full Thursday
Mays (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
When Mays landed on Wednesday's injury report as limited with an ankle injury, the Packers were down to one healthy running back (Jamaal Williams) due to the ailing Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery. Mays return to full participant Thursday restores the backfield to its state from Sunday's loss to the Ravens. As for the other two running backs, Jones is in the midst of a multi-week absence due to an MCL sprain, while the team may take a more cautious approach with Montgomery as he's nursing his second rib injury of the season. If the latter comes to pass, Mays will serve as the direct backup to Williams this Sunday night at Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Packers' Devante Mays: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Devante Mays: Plays minor role due to early fumble•
-
Packers' Devante Mays: In line for top backup role Sunday•
-
Packers' Devante Mays: Could suit up in Week 11•
-
Packers' Devante Mays: Role could expand moving forward•
-
Packers' Devante Mays: Inactive in Week 2•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...