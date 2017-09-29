Play

Mays was inactive for Thursday's victory over the Bears, but his role could expand moving forward if Ty Montgomery (ribs) and/or Jamaal Williams (knee) miss more action.

Mays did not suit up Thursday with Montgomery, Williams, and Aaron Jones all in uniform at the running back position, but with Montgomery and Williams leaving the game with injuries that could cost them time, Mays could move up the depth chart for the time being. A better estimate regarding his expected role for Week 5 and beyond will be able to be made after the return timetables for both injured running backs are released.

