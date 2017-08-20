Mays had five carries for 13 yards and one reception for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.

Mays is making a push to move up the depth chart, and he didn't hurt his standing Saturday. However, he did not take another leap, either. He remains the Packers' fourth option at the running back position behind Ty Montgomery (leg) and fellow rookies Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones.