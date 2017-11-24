Mays (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Mays was a limited participant Wednesday but returned to full sessions Thursday and Friday. With Aaron Jones (knee) ruled out and Ty Montgomery (ribs) doubtful, the Packers presumably would've signed another running back by now if they were actually worried about Mays' availability. The rookie seventh-round pick figures to work behind Jamaal Williams in a tough matchup on Sunday Night Football. Mays fumbled on his first two NFL carries in last week's 23-0 loss to the Ravens.