Packers' Devante Mays: Works as No. 2 running back
Mays has worked as the Packers' No. 2 running back in practice this week, ESPN.com reports.
In reality, Mays is more like Green Bay's third running back, but with starter Ty Montgomery (leg) sidelined, the rookie is showcasing what he can do. Mays seems to have jumped Aaron Jones on the depth chart, and could see increased playing time in Saturday's preseason game against Washington.
