Funchess is accepting a pay cut of approximately $750,000 to stay with the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Funchess opted out of the 2020 season a few months after he signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract. The deal tolls over to 2021, and the Packers apparently were ready to release him if he didn't agree to a smaller salary. Funchess will be only 27 years old for the upcoming season, but he's played in just one game since the end of 2018, bouncing from Carolina to Indianapolis to Green Bay. He may end up battling for a roster spot this summer.