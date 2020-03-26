Funchess (collarbone) has agreed to a one-year contract with the Packers, Jason Wilde of The Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Funchess is signing a one-year deal for a second straight offseason, following a lost year in Indianapolis where he never made it back from injured reserve after suffering a broken collarbone Week 1. He should have plenty of time to recover before the 2020 campaign, likely challenging fellow big-bodied wideout Allen Lazard for the starting job opposite No. 1 target Davante Adams. The Green Bay offense still figures to go through Adams and the running backs, but there's potential for another receiving weapon to establish mainstream fantasy value (even though it didn't quite work out that way last year).