Funchess opted out of the 2020 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The biggest addition to the Packers' receiving corps this offseason, Funchess has elected to stay away from NFL action this year. His decision leaves the wideout group much the same as it did last season. Davante Adams will lead the way and be followed by Allen Lazard. Beyond that duo, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow and Equanimeous St. Brown will compete for slotting.

More News