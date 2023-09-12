Campbell recorded ten seven tackles (three solo) in Green Bay's season opening victory over the Bears.
Campbell dealt with an ankle injury during training camp, but showed no signs of being slowed down by it in Week 1. He was on the field for 53 defensive plays (76 percent). Fellow inside linebacker Quay Walker's (concussion) status is uncertain for week 2, so Campbell may have more responsibility in Atlanta if he ultimately has to sit out.
More News
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Removed from injury report•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Should be good for Week 1•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Misses practice with ankle issue•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Output slips in 2022•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Makes eight stops vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Records 11 stops in return•